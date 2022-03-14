Monday, 14 March 2022

Sedation is key in allaying dental treatment fears

ARE you nervous about seeing a dentist? If so, Wood Lane Dentistry in Sonning Common is here to help.

A trip to the dentist can cause anxiety for many patients.

For many a caring welcome, ensuring treatment is painless and a clear explanation and teamwork are enough to support people to happier, healthier teeth.

However, for some, even this is not enough. In these cases dental sedation can help.

Dental sedation is the use of safe medication that can be used to reduce anxiety and even induce a level of drowsiness and amnesia to help with undergoing dental treatment. It isn’t general anaesthesia so doesn’t carry the risks associated with that.

Dr Jessica Lee, a postgraduate trained dental sedationist for more than a decade, carries out the procedure.

The sedation aids people with a strong gag reflex, those who have been avoiding going to the dentist because of fear and those who need to undergo a one-off dental surgery such as wisdom teeth removal.

If you would like to find out more, then call Maria, the treatment co-ordinator, on 0118 9722626 at Wood Lane Dentistry to book a free consultation or to see how you might benefit. Alternatively, email tco@woodlanedentistry.co.uk

