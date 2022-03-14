Tone your body with balanced exercises suitable for all ages

PILATES ABC Henley uses varied balanced workouts to work you in all positions.

The exercises use small, subtle movements which, combined with breath work, will enable you to hone and tone your body. They are suitable for all ages.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release and improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.

Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle, leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients, including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

We are still using social distancing and ventilation but there are no face masks during exercise. Spaces are limited.

For more information or to book a session, call Alyth Black on 07521 699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk

Hall sessions take place on Tuesdays at Shiplake from 10am, 11.05am and noon, and at Crazies Hill, Wargrave, at

8 pm and on Wednesdays at Sonning Common from 8.50am and 9.55am and at Shiplake from 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Beginners are welcome.