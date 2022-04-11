Balanced workouts with Pilates ABC

PILATES ABC Henley is continuing to run socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening, so why not come and join us?

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which combined with breath work will enable you to hone and tone your body.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.

Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including Pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Spaces are limited. For further details or to book a session contact Alyth Black on 07521 699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk Hall sessions take place on Tuesdays at Shiplake at 10am and 11.15am and Crazies Hill, Wargrave, at 8pm, and on Wednesdays at Sonning

Common from 8.50am and 9.55am and Shiplake from 6.30pm and 7.45pm.

Beginners are welcome.