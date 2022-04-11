Gentle way to healthy old age

AS we get older the necessity of looking after ourselves becomes increasingly obvious whereas the desire to undergo the discomfort associated with exercise diminishes.

However, there is no substitute for exercise when it comes to bolstering our immune systems and general good health.

Tai chi, unlike many other forms of exercise, requires students to practise in the most unhurried, gentle, and relaxed way possible to gain maximum benefits.

The effortless movements of tai chi are practiced with calm concentration making practice extremely pleasurable.

The mindfulness aspect of tai chi is invaluable for strengthening the mind and countering stress. Regular practice will help prevent decline in mobility, the stiffening of the body and other common consequences of aging.

In Partnership with Abingdon and Witney College Adult Learning Team, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi is running classes specifically for the over-50s in Henley in at the YMCA hall, Lawson Road on Thursdays from 11.15am to 12.15pm from April 21. Classes are also ongoing in Wallingford and Watlington.

For further information visit www.threetreasurestaiji.co.uk or contact tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or 07971 261696 or email taichialan@gmail.com