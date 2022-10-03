Learn how to cha cha at ballroom dance class

STRICTLY Come Dancing is back on our screens once more and we have a new ballroom dance class starting in the magnificent Henley town hall.

While the celebrities practise daily for hours, in just a matter of weeks on a Monday evening, you will learn how to do a basic waltz, tango, cha cha and rumba.

Learning to dance is tremendous fun, great exercise and a way to meet new friends.

It’s also a great way to forget the stress of the daily life as you immerse yourself in the next step and the beautiful music.

So why not come and learn how to dance with the Miles School of Dancing?

The classes will start from Monday, October 10 and run up to Monday, December 19 from 6.45pm to 7.45pm and cost £11 per person.

Solos and couples are all welcome. Don’t worry if you can’t attend the first or second week, feel free to join us when you can. We continually recap everything we have taught. Bookings do need to be made online. See our website www.milesschoolofdancing.co.uk for more details on how to book and reserve your space. Alternatively, contact Richard Miles on 07888 840942 or via WhatsApp.