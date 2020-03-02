Monday, 02 March 2020

Tractor run to mark VE Day

THIS year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run will have a Victory in Europe Day theme.

The 14th annual event, which is in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, will start in Fingest as usual on Sunday, May 17. The lunchtime stop will be Chinnor Steam Railway Station.

Participants can dress up and decorate their tractors and trailers in wartime party style, with a Dad’s Army theme or with vintage military gear.

May 8 will be the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

