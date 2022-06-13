Fifties-themed Fingest party for jubilee

RESIDENTS of Fingest held a Fifties-themed garden party on Sunday to celebrate the jubilee.

About 140 people danced in the grounds of Fingest House to swing music from The Polka Dots, including classics such as Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree by The Andrews Sisters and modern covers such as All About that Bass by Meghan Trainor.

Award-winning songwriter and local resident Fraser T Smith awarded medals and prizes to the best hats and crowns with Jacqueline Endersby winning the adult prize and Jamie Dawkes, six, and Milly Dawkes, eight, winning the children’s award.

There was a tombola and a silent auction with prizes including a weekend break to the Cotswolds and a deer-stalking session.

Villagers each brought a dish to the celebration, including coronation chicken, quiches, salads and meringues along with two jubilee cakes, which they enjoyed on a long buffet table in the grounds.

A bar ran by Fingest residents Jaxon and Emma Keedwell, of Valley Events, served Prosecco, wine and beer.

The loyal toast was led by 96-year-old Peter Jackson, who is believed to be the longest resident of Fingest having moved to the village in 1946.

Following the toast, The Polka Dots led a rendition of the National Anthem.

Sarah Thorneycroft-Smith, who attended the event, said: “The last two years have been so hard for so many but it has definitely brought people closer.

“Fingest is no exception and the party was such a wonderful opportunity for the village to come together, not only in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s historic reign but also in celebration of the community we live in.”