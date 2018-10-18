Thursday, 18 October 2018

Firefighters called to false alarm at shop

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a false alarm at a shop in Henley town centre last night (Wednesday).

Crews arrived at Boots in Bell Street at about 10.30pm after an alarm was triggered by smoke from a security device in the shop.

Firefighters went in wearing breathing apparatus and cleared the smoke using a fan.

The main crossroads through the town centre was closed for about an hour. Fire crews left the scene at about midnight.

 

