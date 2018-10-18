Firefighters called to false alarm at shop

Man jailed for trying to steal cash machine in shop raid
A MAN who broke into a convenience store and ... [more]
Thursday, 18 October 2018
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a false alarm at a shop in Henley town centre last night (Wednesday).
Crews arrived at Boots in Bell Street at about 10.30pm after an alarm was triggered by smoke from a security device in the shop.
Firefighters went in wearing breathing apparatus and cleared the smoke using a fan.
The main crossroads through the town centre was closed for about an hour. Fire crews left the scene at about midnight.
18 October 2018
More News:
Man jailed for trying to steal cash machine in shop raid
A MAN who broke into a convenience store and ... [more]
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say