Horse dies in ford

FIREFIGHTERS were called to remove the body of a horse from Land’s End Ford in Landsend Lane, Charvil, after it drowned.

The animal is thought to have fallen into the water and become trapped.

The incident on Thursday last week came three days after firefighters pulled out a minibus.

Crews from Wokingham Road in Reading and Whitley Wood along with a water rescue unit from Caversham Road and a support unit from Maidenhead took about 35 minutes to retrieve the vehicle whose driver had tried to cross the ford at about 8.45am.

The water level had risen to 4ft following heavy rain.