Mini blaze

Monday, 29 October 2018
A CAR caught fire after it was involved in a collision in Sonning Common.
Firefighters were called after the Mini Cooper was seen ablaze at the side of Peppard Road, near the Bird in Hand restaurant, at about 9.45pm on Thursday last week.
The car had been left there after being in collision with another vehicle earlier in the day and being badly damaged.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
