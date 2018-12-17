Fire in logs

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Watlington after reports that it was full of smoke.
A crew wearing breathing apparatus entered the property in Couching Street shortly after 8pm on Saturday and found a pile of logs next to a wood burning stove in the lounge on fire, which they removed.
The fire service said the occupants were lucky the incident hadn’t happened during the night.
