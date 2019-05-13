Roof blaze

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
Monday, 13 May 2019
AN electrical fault caused the roof of a house in Lower Shiplake to catch fire.
Firefighters from Henley, Wallingford and Reading were called to the property at 10.15pm on Sunday.
They used a high-pressure hose to extinguish the fire, which was only in its early stages, and remained into the early hours to ensure all hot spots were cooled.
