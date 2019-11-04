Monday, 04 November 2019

Fire station decision day

THE future of Wargave fire station could be decided next month.

The Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s management committee is due to meet on December 3.

The authority had planned to close the Victoria Road station to save money but in November last year it granted a nine-month extension during which the station was required to increase its crew availability from around six per cent to 60 per cent.

A progress report will be considered at the meeting.

