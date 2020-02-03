Try out for firefighter

THE next “have a go” event at Wargrave fire station will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 10am to 2pm.

The taster sessions are organised by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service to attract more

on-call firefighters.

The Victoria Road station has been threatened with closure since April 2017 after failing to achieve response targets following the loss of several experienced staff. Last month it was given a final chance to improve by June.

Wouldbe recruits attending the taster session will be put through physical entry tests. There will also be a chance to meet some of the current Wargrave crew and ask questions.

Fire service applicants must live within six to eight minutes of the station in order to be able to respond to an emergency.

For more information, visit rbfrs.co.uk/on-call-fire

