Monday, 25 May 2020

Reduce your risk of fire

PEOPLE are being urged to reduce the risk of a blaze in their homes and 
businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service advises against having a bonfire or lighting sky lanterns because both can cause fires.

Smoke alarms should be tested weekly and you should have one on every floor.

Only one plug should be installed in electrical sockets to avoid overloading.

Householders and businesses should also plan an escape route in case of a fire and ensure that doors can be easily opened.

For more advice, visit 
rbfrs.co.uk/staysafeathome

