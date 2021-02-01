Praise for firefighters

OXFORDSHIRE’S firefighters have been praised for their response to the covid-19 crisis.

It follows an inspection of the county’s fire and rescue service that assessed its response to the pandemic.

Matt Parr, an inspector from the Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, said: “The service responded well during the pandemic and provided additional support to its community.

“It used its full-time and on-call firefighters to respond to emergencies and the increased availability allowed the service to support its partners, especially the local ambulance trust. This meant the people of Oxfordshire were well supported.”

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “Our service puts the safety of Oxfordshire residents at the heart of everything we do. Our teams work around the clock, not only during a global pandemic but every day, to support those in need. When things go wrong and residents require our support, we respond quickly and effectively.

“When the pandemic first peaked in 2020, we began working with South Central Ambulance Service and we continue to support it by providing firefighters to drive ambulances and assist their crews. These firefighters are all volunteers from within the service and we thank them for their tremendous effort.”