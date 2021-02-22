Man hurt in tree smash

A MAN is in hospital with serious head injuries after the car he was driving collided with a tree.

The 22-year-old was knocked unconscious after the VW Golf left the road between Rotherfield Greys and Shepherds Green at about 10.10pm on Wednesday last week.

He was found by a member of the public who tried talking to him but could get no response.

Firefighters from Henley arrived at the scene and made the vehicle safe before using cutting equipment to release thedriver from the wreckage.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains.

Henley firefighter Michael Clarke said: “We would like to remind people to be extra careful driving in these wintery conditions, especially at night on country roads.”