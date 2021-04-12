Blaze at boathouse

FIVE fire crews were sent to tackle a blaze at a boathouse in Caversham Heights on Sunday.

The fire started on the ground floor of the grade II listed building on The Warren at 12.11pm.

Clouds of dark smoke could be seen rising over the property as six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using three hose reels and a main jet.

A woman was treated by an ambulance crew.

A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the first crews on the scene remained for more than fours before being replaced by others that ensured there were no hot spots and the scene was safe.

The cause of the fire has not been established.