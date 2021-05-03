Sign stolen

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
A SIGN encouraging driver to watch their speed was stolen from outside Henley fire station.
It had only been up for a few hours before being taken from West Street.
The “Watch your speed” signs are part of a campaign by Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The Henley fire crew put a post on Facebook about the theft, saying: “We’d be grateful if it was returned to the station as soon as possible.
“The sign was put up to encourage safer driving and it’s not a trophy to be taken.”
03 May 2021
More News:
Stage comedy set in pandemic delayed by... pandemic
NEW dates have been announced for Wargrave ... [more]
MP still backs merger of two schools on one site
THERESA MAY has reaffirmed her support for plans ... [more]
POLL: Have your say