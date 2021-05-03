Monday, 03 May 2021

Sign stolen

Sign stolen

A SIGN encouraging driver to watch their speed was stolen from outside Henley fire station.

It had only been up for a few hours before being taken from West Street.

The “Watch your speed” signs are part of a campaign by Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Henley fire crew put a post on Facebook about the theft, saying: “We’d be grateful if it was returned to the station as soon as possible.

“The sign was put up to encourage safer driving and it’s not a trophy to be taken.”

