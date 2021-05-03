Pool water used on fire

FIREFIGHTERS used water from a swimming pool to help tackle a blaze at a property in Lambridge Lane, Henley.

Crews from Oxfordshire and Berkshire attended the incident shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the fire involved two ground floor flats and a converted barn. Nobody was injured but parts of the building, including the roof, were destroyed.

The incident is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about six hours and returned the next day to check over the site.