Monday, 01 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Staff remain cool

Staff remain cool

AS we report elsewhere this week, staff at the Savills estate agency in Henley called the fire brigade on Tuesday morning after they noticed a burning smell coming from the basement of their office.

They had to spend two hours outside while firefighters investigated inside the Bell Street building before declaring the cause was an electrical fault.

However, the six employees were in good spirits despite having to stand in the cold.

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of the office, joked: “We knew the housing market is hot right now but not that hot!”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33