Car destroyed in roadside fire

Friday, 31 December 2021
A car has been destroyed in a roadside fire.
A fire crew from Thame Fire Station attended the incident at 12.42pm yesterday (Thursday).
One car was fully destroyed by fire and a nearby car suffered heat damage.
Firemen used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera and had left the road by 2pm.
The incident took place on Warborough Road in Shillingford.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Photo credit: Felix Bloomfield
