Car destroyed in roadside fire

A car has been destroyed in a roadside fire.

A fire crew from Thame Fire Station attended the incident at 12.42pm yesterday (Thursday). 

One car was fully destroyed by fire and a nearby car suffered heat damage.

Firemen used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera and had left the road by 2pm.

The incident took place on Warborough Road in Shillingford.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Photo credit: Felix Bloomfield

