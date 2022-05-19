Bus blaze in Binfield Heath

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blazing bus in Binfield Heath late this afternoon (Thursday).

The 800 Arriva service was travelling towards Sonning Common when it came to abrupt halt at about 6pm.

The driver terminated the journey on Arch Hill, just before the junction with Dunsden Way, after passengers complained that they could smell burning.

All passengers, many of whom were elderly, were evacuated as soon as the driver spotted smoke billowing out of the vehicle.

They had all made it out shortly before the bus burst into flames which sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

Drivers were forced to abandon their journeys as they approached the inferno and residents came out of their houses and stood in the road to get a closer look.

Firefighters arrived used water hoses to get the blaze under control and reveal the charred remains of the bus.

More to follow.