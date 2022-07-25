Field blaze

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire in a field in Henley.

Straw stubble in an area measuring about 100m by 50m caught alight at about 3.30pm on Thursday last week.

Four engines and a 4x4 raced to the field, which was between Badgemore and the Greys Court National Trust property.

They took two-and-a-half hours to extingush the blaze using beaters and hosereels while the 4x4 damped down the edge of the area.