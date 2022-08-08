Fire service praised

OXFORDSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has been praised following a recent inspection.

Inspectors assessed how effectively and efficiently the service prevents and protects the public against fires and how well it looks after staff.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate awarded Oxfordshire three “good” ratings in its effectiveness, efficiency and people categories.

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “To gain three grades of good is a massive achievement, particularly with the many challenges of covid-19.

“I want to thank the firefighters on our stations, our officers and managers, our support staff and our control operators. Without their fantastic levels of commitment and dedication, we would not be able to achieve what we do in protecting our community, reducing harm and saving lives.

“It is also right to recognise the contribution of our partners, including the blue light services as well as the health trusts and voluntary sector.

“By working together, we will achieve our vision to be outstanding services that are community focused and forward-thinking; trusted, inclusive and sustainable.

“We welcome independent inspection and despite our strong performance, the Inspectorate has helped us identify areas for further improvement which will feed into our development and delivery plans.”