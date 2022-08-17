Rotherfield Greys fire causes power cut

A fire at Greys Green Business Park on Tuesday afternoon spread to an electrical transformer, cutting power to over 100 businesses on the Rotherfield Greys site.

The fire started around at 12.30pm, spreading to power cables, nearby trees and fencing.

Crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze, extinguishing it two hours later.

A total of 134 businesses were without power for around nine hours. SSEN were alerted to the third-party damage to its transformer soon after the fire began.

Once safe, SSEN engineers repaired the transformer, restoring power by 9.40pm.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by yesterday’s fault and thank the local communities for their patience as our teams worked to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”

The rural business centre houses a mixture of industrial and office units totalling 30,000 sqft.

Owners of the site, London based Petchey Holdings Ltd, were contacted for comment.

ENDS

Photo: The SSEN transformer is just visible in the centre of Greys Green fire – courtesy Douglas Watson

The Greys Green fire took two hours to extinguish – courtesy Douglas Watson