Majority of people have responsible attitude, says PM

THERESA MAY insists that the law on fireworks is suitable.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP said: “While many people enjoy fireworks use on special occasions, Theresa knows others do not like them.

“Firework regulations allow fireworks for home use to be sold during the traditional firework periods.

“Suppliers who wish to sell fireworks outside the traditional periods must comply with stringent conditions before being granted a licence by their local licensing authority.

“This means the availability and use of fireworks outside the traditional periods have been greatly reduced.

“The regulations also created a curfew preventing the use of fireworks between 11pm and 7am all year round with the exception of November 5, when the curfew starts at midnight, and New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali, when the curfew starts at 1am on the night of celebration.

“Excessive noise from fireworks, or noise during the curfew period, can be considered a statutory nuisance and local authority environmental health officers have the power to investigate complaints of fireworks noise and act to prevent it where appropriate.

“Although there is some use of fireworks outside the traditional periods, the Government believes that the majority of people who use fireworks do so at the appropriate times of year and have a sensible and responsible attitude towards them.”

But Jane Foddy, a PR consultant from Wargave, who inspired the Ban the Bangs campaign, said: “I’m not impressed with the legislation as it stands — I don’t think it goes far enough.

“It seeks to limit the use of fireworks but doesn’t address the noise problem directly.

“If noisy fireworks were banned there wouldn’t need to be as much legislation on the use of fireworks in general.

“Restricting the times fireworks are on sale doesn’t prevent them being bought and then used at other times. While organisations putting on public displays may be aware of curfews, I suspect most members of the public are not.

“And people and animals who are affected by the loud bangs are traumatised regardless of what time of day or night it is.

“Complaining about excessive noise from fireworks is futile because it is not always possible to identify who is responsible and even if you can, you can only complain after the event.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters@henleystandard.

co.uk