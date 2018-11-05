Petition for action

AN online petition calling for the rules on the use of fireworks to be reviewed has been signed by more than 200,000 people.

The petition on change.org was started by Julie Doorne and calls for the private use of fireworks to be restricted to traditional dates including November 5, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

It also demands the noise limit of fireworks is reduced from 120 decibels to 97.

Ms Doorne said: “Fireworks can cause serious distress to animals. They suffer not only psychologically but also physically as many attempt to run away or hide from the bangs.

“With extreme noise levels and people being able to let off fireworks any time of year, it’s difficult for those who care for animals to be able to put measures in place to protect their animals.”

To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/office-for-product-safety-and-standards-review-firework-rules-to-protect-animals-from-injury-and-distress