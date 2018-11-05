Where and when you can see organised displays this weekend

Friday, November 2

CHECKENDON Primary School’s annual fireworks night. Gates open at 6pm and the display will start at 7pm.

There will be a barbecue, a bar selling wine, beer and mulled wine and the school hall will be transformed into a games room with stalls including a cake stall, tombola and face painting.

Entry on the gate costs £5 per adult and £3.50 per child and there will be plenty of parking available. All proceeds will go towards outside play and learning equipment for the school.

Saturday, November 3

A FIREWORKS display will be held at The Club in Mapledurham.

The gates will open at 4pm and the fireworks will be let off from 6.30pm. There will be a DJ, food stalls and a bar.

For tickets, visit www.theclubat

mapledurham.com/fireworks

ABBEY Rugby Club in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, will host its fireworks and music spectacular from 6pm to 11pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks let off at 8pm.

Family tickets cost £20 in advance or £25 on the night, while single tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the night.

They will be available to buy from the clubhouse on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information, call Dave on 07760 198555.

WARGRAVE scouts will stage their annual display at Kings Field from 5.15pm to 8pm.

Refreshments including tea, coffee, hot dogs, burgers, mulled wine and beer will be available from 5.30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the display will begin at 6.30pm.

There is a minimum donation of £5 per family of four payable on the gate.

Sparklers are not permitted on site for safety reasons.