When and where to see organised firework displays

Saturday, October 29

HALLOWEEN Spooktacular bonfire and fireworks, Culden Faw Estate, Greenlands Farm, Hambleden, RG9 3AS, 4pm to 9pm

Billed as “the UK’s largest low-noise display choreographed to music”, there will be a fairground, hot food and drink, a light show and a children’s display and a fancy dress competition.

Tickets cost £13.15 for ages 16 and over (usually £15 on the day), £6.76 for ages three to 15 (usually £10 on the day), ages two and under free, family tickets £34.47 (not available on the day).

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/henley-spooktacular-bonfire-fireworks-tickets-419526142987

DUNSDEN fireworks, Dunsden village hall, RG4 9QG, 6pm to 9.30pm

A family fireworks event with hot dogs, tomato soup, tea, coffee and Loddon ales on sale inside the village hall.

Fireworks will be provided by Sonning Fireworks and there will be glowsticks for sale and a tuck shop.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children, free for under-fours, £20 for a family ticket (two adults and up to three children). www.tickettailor.com/events/

dunsden/309526/#

TWYFORD bonfire and fireworks night celebrating “A Night at the Movies”, King George V Recreation Ground, Loddon Hall Road, Twyford, RG10 9JA, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Twyford and District Round Table presents an explosive spectacular. There will be a traditional bonfire lighting, Pelham’s funfair, glowsticks and stalls.

The event will feature a gourmet barbecue, with other food, snacks and treats available. Beers, real ales, gin and tonic, wines and soft drinks are on offer alongside tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cakes.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £4 for seniors and children aged 12 to 16 and £1 for under-12s (or £8, £5 and £1 on the day).

tickettailor.com/events/twy

fordroundtable/751958

Friday, November 4

FIREWORKS display, Bottle & Glass Inn, Bones Lane, Binfield Heath, Henley RG9 4JT, 6pm to 8pm

There will be a fire pit with jacket potatoes and chilli con carne or beans and cheese as part of the £10 ticket price.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/

firework-display-tickets-414097696357

Saturday, November 5

PANGBOURNE Fireworks Fiesta, Pangbourne Primary School, Kennedy Drive, Pangbourne RG8 7LB, 5.30pm

Gates open at 5.30pm when the bonfire will be lit and there will be food, drink and entertainment. The fireworks display will start at about 7pm.

Tickets for school and youth tickets in advance cost £7.50 for adults, £2 for children aged two to 15, free for under-twos, £18 for a family ticket (two adults and up to three children). Public sale tickets cost £8.50 for adults, £3 for children, £20 for family ticket in advance (£10, £4 and £25 on the door).

fopps.org.uk/fireworks

BONFIRE and fireworks display, The Club at Mapledurham, Chazey Heath, Reading RG4 7UD, 4pm to 10pm

Featuring food stalls including a barbecue, a hog roast stand with a vegetarian option, indoor bar and coffee areas alongside entertainment.

theclubatmapledurham.com

FIREWORKS night, Danesfield House Hotel and Spa, 5.30pm

An evening of fireworks, hot snacks and cash bar. Fireworks display starts at 7pm, watch the display from the terrace.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for under-12s.

danesfieldhouse.co.uk

OXFORDSHIRE County Council is reminding residents that the safest and most enjoyable way to celebrate is to attend a professionally organised public event.

However, if people do wish to have a display in their garden, trading standards gives the following advice:

• Only buy fireworks that are UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed), CE or BS EN 15947 marked compliant.

• Buy from reputable and licensed shops and ask advice before buying.

• Keep fireworks in a closed, metal box.

• Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back.

• Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks.

• Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.

• Never return to a firework that has not gone off and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire.

• Never drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks.

• Always supervise children and don’t give sparklers to a child under five.

• Keep the bonfire at least 18m away from houses, trees and hedges. There should be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators five metres away.

• Before lighting a bonfire, check it is stable and that there are no children or animals inside.

• Only burn dry wood. Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel.

• Keep some buckets of water nearby.

• Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals.

Permitted firework hours

It is an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on November 5 when the cut off is midnight. It is also an offence to set off fireworks in a public place.

Anyone with concerns that retailers are not licensed to sell fireworks or are selling them to under-18s, call trading standards on 0808 223 1133.