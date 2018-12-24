Older villagers enjoy each other’s company over lunch

ABOUT 60 pensioners attended a Christmas lunch party at Nettlebed Village Club.

They were served homemade vegetable soup, crumble with custard or cream, cheese and biscuits, tea and coffee, mince pies and mint chocolates.

Children from Nettlebed Community School sang carols and Father Christmas gave out gifts.

There was a free raffle with prizes including a meal for two with wine at the White Hart pub in the village, a Christmas hamper, a fruit hamper, a bottle of sherry and chocolates.

The lunch, which is held every year and open to all villagers of retirement age, was organised by villager Claire Harwood and a team of volunteers. It aims to bring elderly residents together at Christmas time.

Mrs Harwood said: “It is a nice thing to do and it is nice to see them all enjoy themselves. The people who come to help do so because they enjoy it.”

Guest Shirley Brakspear, 68, of The Ridgeway, said: “It is lovely for everybody to get together every year. I have been three times and I always enjoy seeing the children.” Betty Hayward, 85, from Howe Hill, said: “It is very nice to see people. Some I know from when I was 15 and used to come here for dances. It is a wonderful tradition and we are very fortunate.”

Barbara Sedwell, 87, of Priest Close, said: “It means a lot because years ago I was in the Women’s Institute and we did the party but it closed down. The food was wonderful. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Mrs Wilson thanked the Field Kitchen, Life at Nettlebed, Nettlebed garage, Nettlebed Creamery, the Village Club, Blackwoods Foods and Tesco for supporting the event.