Monday, 07 January 2019

Restaurant opening delayed until March

THE opening of a new restaurant in Henley has been delayed until March.

The Mediterranean restaurant will be at the former Cau premises in  Hart Street.

It is a new venture for Juan Gil Rios, who owns the building and used to operate the La Bodega tapas restaurant there.

He had said the new restaurant would be open by Christmas but now says the date has been put back due to delays in the building work and the installation of new decor and lighting. Mr Gil Rios said: “Everything is there, it is just the new decor. We want to lighten up the place. We have new paintings and everything will be nice and new.”

Cau, an Argentinian steak restaurant chain, opened in January 2015 after a £1 million refurbishment of the premises.

It closed in July last year after its parent company went into administration.

La Bodega closed in August 2014 after 10 years.

Mr Gil Rios would not reveal the name of the new restaurant.

