Mishap made Otway whistle

FOUR decades on, it remains one of the most memorable moments in the history of the classic BBC music programme The Old Grey Whistle Test.

The year was 1977 and John Otway, a dustbin man and aspiring pop star from Aylesbury, was appearing on the show.

Crooked Billet chef proprietor Paul Clerehugh takes up the story of what happened next.

“Otway miscalculated a leap over the guitar amplifier and crushed the most delicate part of his anatomy on live TV. The following week his single Cor Baby That’s Really Free hit the charts, he appeared on Top of the Pops and gave up his bin round. He’s since played Glastonbury 21 times, headline the Reading Rock Festival along with hundreds of festivals around the world, starred in numerous TV shows and published two books.”

Any fan of Otway looking to get the inside track on the most momentous week in the great man’s career has a chance to do so when he plays the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Wednesday, May 1.

The pub’s full regular menu will be available and a music cover charge of £20 will apply. For tickets and table reservations, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk