Pub given five stars for hygiene

A PUB which was taken over by a new landlord two months ago has received the highest rating in a food hygiene inspection.

The Horns in Crazies Hill now has a five-star rating, meaning “very good”, after being visited by Wokingham Borough Council’s environmental health officers on April 18.

It was awarded a “good” rating in all three areas of the inspection, hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

The Horns was taken over by Richard Chapman from Sandra Bernard, who stepped down in March after four years at the pub.

The Brakspear pub had a rating of four stars when Mr Chapman took over.

He said: “Both myself and my head chef Dan Holloway have worked really hard in the last two months to get the rating back up to five.

“We’ve invested in new equipment and given the whole back of house a refurbishment. We have also trained eight of our staff in level two food hygiene to make sure we maintain that level of quality.

“One of the things I said to locals when I took over was that I would reinvest in the pub to make sure of quality in food, service and hygiene. I’m pleased to get it back up to five stars in such a short space of time.”

Mr Chapman, 55, grew up in North Yorkshire, where his parents ran a hotel, and gained a diploma in hotel and catering from Ealing College.

But he then spent more than 30 years working in sales, marketing and general management for a range of businesses.

He returned to the hospitality industry at the Horns, where he has been joined by his children Sam, 22, an actor and singer, and Ellie, 21, and Ellie’s partner Liam Druce.

The borough council administers the Scores on the Doors scheme on behalf of the Food Standards Agency, which publishes all scores at ratings.food.gov.uk