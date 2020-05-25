Restaurant troubles

THE future of Café Rouge in Henley could be at risk after its parent company announced it intended to appoint administrators.

Casual Dining Group also runs the Bella Italia and Las Iguanas chains and employs around 6,000 people.

The company is working with AlixPartners, a corporate finance firm, to explore a restructuring programme and it is not clear which, if any, branches will close.

The company was given 10 days to produce an action plan but if it can’t, administrators are likely to be appointed.

A spokesman said: “As is widely acknowledged, this is an unprecedented situation for our industry and, like many other companies across the UK, the directors of Casual Dining Group are working closely with our advisers as we consider our next steps.

“These notifications are a prudent measure in light of the company’s position and the wider situation.”

Meanwhile, chef Shaun Dickens, owner of Bistro at The Boathouse in Henley, is to launch a “drive-thru” takeaway.

Mr Dickens, who runs the Station Road restaurant with his wife Gemma, had been running a similar service before the Government advised all non-essential businsesses to close in March for safety reasons.

The Boathouse will now be open for collections on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 8.30pm and Sundays from noon to 2.30pm.

Mr Dickens said: “I was born to cook for people and although I love doing it for my wife and son, it’s time to scale it up again.”