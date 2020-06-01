Pubs introduce safety measures before serving again

A PUB chain has unveiled the measures it will be taking as it waits for the Government to give the go-ahead for reopening.

Wetherspoons, which has a branch in Hart Street called The Catherine Wheel, hopes to welcome customers back to its 875 pubs in July.

Pubs across the country have been unable to trade since the end of March when Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential services to close.

He has suggested that certain businesses may be allowed to reopen on July 4 if the spread of the coronavirus is contained to an acceptable level.

All staff will receive a full briefing and training on the new way of running the pub.

Heather McIntyre, manager at The Catherine Wheel, said: “At present, the Government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans. The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”

Wetherspoons is investing £11 million to ensure it is safe for customers and staff to return.

It plans to have a reduced offering of food and staff will be provided with face masks, gloves and protective eyewear.

Workers will be alllowed to decide whether or not they want to wear them, subject to Government guidelines.

There will be an average 10 hand sanitiser dispensers around each pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

Wetherspoons says each site will have a seperate door for entering and exit.

Customers will be encouraged to order using the mobile app, or use contactless payment at the bar to minimise interaction.

A spokesman said: “Each pub will have a member of staff working full time – two or more staff per pub to cover all opening hours – to sanitise all the contact points during opening hours.

“These will include door handles, allergen information screens, card payment machines and hand rails.

“Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.”

Outdoor seating areas will also be provide in the pub gardens, while tables indoors will be seperated by perspex screens.

Floor stickers and barriers will be used to mark out the entry and exit points and there will be information providing guidance to customers as they enter the pub.