Monday, 20 July 2020

Dining by woodland

A POP-UP restaurant will open at the Stonor Park estate in Henley.

Circus Sauce, which is run by Giffords Circus, will be running from next Friday (July 24) to August 9.

It will serve pizza from a vintage wagon from noon to 4pm from Thursday to Sunday and from noon to closing on Wednesday.

The wagon will be located alongside Stonor Park’s Wonder Woods adventure playground.

In the evenings, from Thursday to Sunday, the restaurant will be offering three-course meals at £35 for adults and £25 for children with the menus changing weekly.

Bookings for Circus Sauce can be made at www.giffordscircus.com/
sauce and for more information about the estate, including opening times, visit www.stonor.com

