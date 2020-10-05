Cafe makeover

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
THE Costa Coffee shop in Henley, is due to re-open by the end of the year after refurbishment.
The Duke Street café has been closed since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.
A spokeswoman said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience. We look forward to welcoming back customers and being a part of the Henley community again.”
