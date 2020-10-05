Monday, 05 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub hit by power cut

A PUB in Binfield Heath had to adapt its menu after a power cut on Friday night.  

The Bottle and Glass Inn used an outdoor grill and fire to cook the food.

The power was off from about 5pm until 12.30am.

Co-owner David Holliday, said the pub was fully booked but still managed to serve every custostmer.

He said: “We changed the menu so we could do all the cooking outside and as we are about to start outside cooking lessons anyway, most of the equipment was already set up to go. We had four main courses and puddings that were able to be made on the wood fire.”

The chef prepared sirloin steak, duck terrine, venison, rainbow trout, red cabbage, new potatoes and pizza.

Mr Holliday said: “We cooked for everyone that was booked and managed to rehost some customers at our sister pub, the Hart Street Tavern in Henley.

“My wife grumbled that I smelt like bonfire when I got home though.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33