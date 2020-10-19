Wine shop sign anger

NEWS signs for a A MAJESTIC Wine Outlet in Henley are being opposed by the town council.

The company has applied for advertising consent for signage to go outside its new store in Gardiner Place development near the Kings Road car park.

Catalyst Capital, which owns the land between Falaise Square and the King’s Road car park, has redeveloped the former Market Place Mews.

A Henley Town Council planning committee heard that the company want six illuminated logo signs, three projecting signs, one wall plaque and window vinyls.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told the meeting: “It does not conform to South Oxfordshire District Council’s design protocol to have illuminated signs.

“It’s a complete and utter no-no. The window vinyl is fine and the wall plaque is fine but anything illuminated is not.”

The planning committee recommended refusal for the signage application.

Majestic Wine are the UK’s largest specialist retailer of wine.

They announced their plans to open a Henley store in July this year following a customer surge during lockdown.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by November 13.