Monday, 09 November 2020

New head chef

File picture of the Bird in Hand

THE Bird in Hand pub in Sonning Common has hired a new head chef.

Luis Palacios used to work at the Hand and Flowers in Marlow, having previously worked in London.

Dan Wilson, who helps his wife Helen Blundell run the Peppard Road pub, said: “The feedback so far has been phenomenal — we’ve had a five-star review for his fish and chips.”

The pub will be doing a takeaway menu during lockdown with different types of food each week.

