Festive trail launched to attract shoppers

CHILDREN are being invited to take part in an elf trail competition in Henley.

They will need to find elves in windows across the town, with each featuring a letter of the alphabet.

Families must find eight letters in total to spell a festive word and then post their entry form in Santa’s postbox on the steps of the town hall by December 22.

The winning entries will receive a selection of prizes donated by Mr Simms Sweetshop, which has replaced the former Carphone Warehouse unit in Bell Street.

Correct entries will go into prize draw and the winners will be selected at random the following day at 10am. Winners will then be notified by phone or email and prizes must be collected from Christmas Eve.

Letters can be found at the following locations: 1. The Kiln Cafe, Reading Road; 2. Henley Sport Shop, Reading Road; 3. Estilo, Duke Street; 4. Jonkers Rare Bookshop, Hart Street; 5. Calvert Jones, Hart Street; 6. Mr Simms Sweetshop, Bell Street; 7. The Henley Larder, Bell Street; 8. Watercolour Cafe, behind the town hall.

The competition is run by Henley Town Council and sponsored by Delegate Office & Conference Services. Helen Barnett, town and community manager, said: “We were very conscious when we were organising our Christmas promotions that we needed to do things that would attract people to the town, but not in huge quantities.

“It is a bit of festive fun for the children and families. Children just need to collect a form from outside the town hall and find the festive word spelt by the letters they are holding. The retailers have all created wonderful ‘Christmas at Henley’ windows displays to make the town look jolly.”