‘Drive-in’ signs up star chefs

TOP chefs including Tom Kerridge and Rick Stein have been signed up to cater for the five-day Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour at the Henley Showground in May.

Running from May 12 to 16, the event has been put together by the team behind last year’s Pub in the Park festival and will feature live comedy, music, children’s theatre and outdoor cinema.

As part of the socially distanced “drive-in” format, food and drink will be available to order direct to your vehicle.

The foodie-friendly menu will include dishes Kerridge, Stein and fellow chefs Atul Kochhar, Paul Ainsworth and Jason Atherton — all of which will be available to pre-book.

Kerridge said: “I’m so excited to be working with some great pals and top chefs to bring a lush menu to the Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour. We all deserve a bit of fun this summer and I can’t wait for everyone to dig in to some great food while watching some quality live gigs.”

A roaming bar will be touring the showground off Marlow Road, serving craft cocktails, beers, wine and alcohol-free drinks.

For more information and to book, visit www.

thealfrescotheatre.co.uk