Two picnic fundraisers

A PICNIC will take place at the Watlington Hill Farm Sanctuary in Christmas Common on Sunday.

There will be food stalls and a raffle to raise money for the sanctuary from 11am.

The not-for-profit organisation helps children and adults reconnect with nature, animals and wildlife thorough different kinds of outdoor activities.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://vegan-kids.org/big-summer-pic/

On the same day from noon, a picnic will take place in the grounds of St Helen’s Church in Benson.

Visitors are asked to bring their own picnic, rugs and chairs but tea, coffee and soft drinks will be on sale.

There will also be activities and games, including a raffle in aid of the church.