Monday, 06 September 2021

Festive market

WATLINGTON’S Christmas market will take place in High Street on Saturday, December 4 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be stalls selling local food and produce, arts and crafts and live
entertainment.

A raffle will be held to pay for the festive decorations, trees and lights, as in previous years. Tickets cost £2 each.

The event is organised by the Watlington Business Association.

For more information or to book a market stall, visit www.watlingtonchristmas
market.co.uk

