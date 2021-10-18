Spooky park trail

A NEW event is being launched at the Tumblestone Hollow children’s playground at Stonor Park.

The Moon Witch’s Halloween Adventure will run from next Wednesday to October 31.

This coincides with the forthcoming release of the second in a series of books telling the mythical story of the playground.

Visitors to the park will be able to hear a snippet of The Moon Witch And The Thief, by author Amy Sparkes, before getting lost on a ghostly treasure trail and carving pumpkins.

Suitable for children up to the age of 11 and their families, the adventure is open from 9.30am to 5pm. Pumpkin carving takes place every hour.

Tickets are £8.50 for adults, £11 for children over 105cm, £9 for those 92cm to 105cm and those under 92cm and adult carers go free. Pumpkin carving is £5.

Pre-booking is essential at www.stonor.com/tumblestone-

hollow/