Festival help

VOLUNTEERS are needed for this year’s Beacon Festival on Watlington Hill.

Organisers say they need about 100 people to help.

The festival, a celebration of real ale, music and the natural surroundings, will take place for the 10th year on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18.

There will be four stages with live music as well as workshops, children’s activities and refreshments.

Volunteers will work four-hour shifts in groups of 20 and receive free tickets for the festival.

If you can help, email volunteersbeacon@gmail.com