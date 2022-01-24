Monday, 24 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Get your kilt out

FEELING a bit peely-wally? Get your neeps and tatties at the ready, Burns Night is almost upon us and the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row is laying on a céilidh band, kippers and kilts.

Paul Clerehugh promises there will be haggis, bagpipes and, best of all, free Islay malt to anyone brave enough to risk wearing a bit of cheeky traditional Scottish attire. So dig out your finest tartan.

He also promises a toe-tapping Celtic band — guitar, whistle, Celtic pipes and fiddle — playing traditional music, jigs and reels.

The menu will feature lots of Celtic specials.

There is a £25 music cover charge. For more information or to book, call (01491) 681048 or visit
www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33