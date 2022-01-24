Get your kilt out

FEELING a bit peely-wally? Get your neeps and tatties at the ready, Burns Night is almost upon us and the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row is laying on a céilidh band, kippers and kilts.

Paul Clerehugh promises there will be haggis, bagpipes and, best of all, free Islay malt to anyone brave enough to risk wearing a bit of cheeky traditional Scottish attire. So dig out your finest tartan.

He also promises a toe-tapping Celtic band — guitar, whistle, Celtic pipes and fiddle — playing traditional music, jigs and reels.

The menu will feature lots of Celtic specials.

There is a £25 music cover charge. For more information or to book, call (01491) 681048 or visit

www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk