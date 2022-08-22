New vegan ‘fiesta’ event in town centre

HENLEY’S first Vegan Fiesta will take place in the market place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 3pm.

Sparkle Vegan Events has organised the event, which will feature an array of stalls with small businesses offering cakes, nut-based cheeses, healthy juices, drinks made with plant milks, handmade jewellery, homeware, ethical clothing and eco-friendly gifts.

There will also be street food including seitan “meat” wraps and Caribbean barbecue boxes.

Sarah Zeneli, of Sparkle Vegan Events, said: “We are very excited to be hosting the first Henley Vegan Fiesta. We will be bringing a friendly and welcoming atmosphere where visitors will be able to try something new and exciting.

“Our stallholders are wonderful small businesses with brilliant homemade, artisan and plant-based goods.

“Henley is a beautiful town that I still visit frequently since my college days so we look forward to more pop-ups in future.”

There will be information leaflets and free giveaways on offer.

The event is supported by Henley Town Council,

For more information visit www.sparkleveganevents.

com/henleyveganfiesta