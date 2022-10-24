Brewery pair hope to open taproom

TWO friends are hoping to open a taproom in Henley.

Dom Genski and Dane White, both 31, have submitted a planning application to open Phantom Brewery in Gardiner Place.

This would be an addition to the brewery of the same name in Meadow Road, Reading, that they opened in 2019 and has a taproom.

Mr Genski, a former Henley College student who lives in Sunningdale, says they want a retail outlet to showcase their beers and sell merchandise as well as have another tasting room.

He said: “When I saw the opportunity to open a place in Henley it felt nice to come back to where it all started.

“We are all family and friends in the business and there is a lot of passion, which is nice. I have been best friends with Dane since we were children.”

Mr Genski said the taproom would offer about 10 beer taps and stock local guest products such as Stanlake Park wine, from Twyford, curated ciders and Henley gins.

The brewery offers unconventional beers and experiments with different flavours. Examples include Coral, which contains blue raspberry, pineapple and coconut flavours.

Mr Genski said: “We take pride in the fact that someone will say they have never even heard of a beer on the tap board but are willing to try it.

“When people say they don’t like beer, we say, ‘You don’t like beer yet’.

“Our aim is to explore every style of beer. In this regard, it is no different to culinary exploration.”

The pair first registered the company in 2017. Mr Genski used to work in technology and Mr White in automotive engineering.

Mr Genski said: “The business stemmed from getting into lagers that weren’t the typical ones you would find in every pub.

“We started learning about how to brew beer as a hobby. We brewed it on a small-scale in my house and did not originally consider it in a commercial sense.

“We loved it so much and in November 2017 we registered the company.

“We were open in Reading for four months before the pandemic started. We were pleasantly surprised that people loved the beer tasting rooms.

“We have regular customers who come every weekend to see what new beers we have on offer.

“Our regulars supported us throughout the pandemic. I think there is a bigger focus on locality since the pandemic — people want to see local businesses thrive rather than just big chains.”

The company designer, Thomas Gutteridge, also attended The Henley College, and the company photographer, George Bull, is a teacher there.